Following Activition Bethesda pulls out games from Nvidia GeForce Now cloud

After Activision Nvidia’s GeForce Now cloud gaming service now losing games from major publisher Bethesda Softworks, which owns Bethesda Game Studios series like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls as well as id Software franchises like Doom. According to Nvidia, one title that will stick around is Wolfenstein: Youngblood, for reasons the company is not disclosing.

After GeForce Now entered what Nvidia is calling its public trial, there was also reportedly a disagreement between the two companies over the platform’s model, which allows subscribers to buy games on other platforms, like Steam, and use them on GeForce Now. It’s a major difference between Nvidia’s service and other models like Google Stadia which seems much more consumer-friendly, but it also means that some publishers, like Activision, won’t play ball if cloud gaming users aren’t buying a separate copy of a game.

It’s unclear if the same set of issues is at play here with Bethesda, but the sudden removal of all of the publisher’s games, save the lone Wolfenstein title, does seem to indicate some sort of licensing dispute that came to ahead.

Earlier according to Bloomberg report that Activision Blizzard had sought a commercial agreement with Nvidia specifically for its games’ support, which Nvidia declined. In addition, The Verge reported that GeForce Now chief Phil Eisler acknowledged that publishers “are taking a while to make up their minds,” which somewhat explains the transient nature of GeForce Now’s catalogue. Games from other publishers like Capcom, Rockstar, and Square Enix also left the service before its full launch.

On Thursday, Eisler wrote a recap post calling the 90-day trial period offered to Founders subscribers “an important transitional period where gamers, developers, and publishers can try the premium experience with minimal commitment while we continue to refine our offering.

“As we approach a paid service, some publishers may choose to remove games before the trial period ends. Ultimately, they maintain control over their content and decide whether the game you purchase includes streaming on GeForce Now. Meanwhile, others will bring games back as they continue to realize GeForce Now’s value (stay tuned for more on that). Game removals should be few and far between, with new games added to GeForce Now each week.”