First teaser of ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: “I only know one truth, it’s time for the Jedi to end”

This year’s Star Wars Celebration concluded this weekend and the fans were in for a lot of treats. The Star Wars Battle Battlefront II trailer was launched, giving us a peek into the upcoming game and its content. The most exciting however was the teaser for the upcoming feature The Last Jedi.

After Disney acquired the rights to the franchise, the features released were pretty well received by the audience, the recent one being ‘Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’.

Now, chapter VIII, The Last Jedi, has been teased by Lucasfilm and Disney.

Finally, the fans would be getting a look of Luke Skywalker and how he has been doing.

The trailer opens at the planet Ahch-To, where Luke has been staying alone until Rey finds him. Soon she’s shown training with Luke, gasping for breath. A voice-over of Luke in the background says, “Breathe, just breathe…Now reach out”, and soon we see pebbles floating around the clutches of Rey, which she might be controlling or at least have been learning to control.

It is followed by interspersed scenes from space battles and utter chaos. However, the title for the movie seems pretty apt as Luke says, “I only know one truth, it’s time for the Jedi to end,” and we’re not sure why it must.

Surely we will find out. Star Wars: The Last Jedi releases on 15 December, 2017.