First synopsis of ‘Avengers 4’ surfaces; teases an ‘epic journey’

Even while the fans continue to reel the catastrophic death toll in Avengers: Infinity War, there’s a surfeit of questions lingering in the head. The climax left the fans in a massive cliffhanger, and rumors and fan theories have already started doing the rounds for what’s cooking in the closing chapter of the MCU next year.

But much to the delight of the beleaguered fans, the first synopsis of the untitled Avengers 4 has been finally revealed. And looks like all the premonitions of watching some of the original Avengers bite the dust, are indeed going to be true.

In the current month’s License Magazine edition, summaries of the 2019 movie describe the ‘turning point of an epic journey’. Wait, before you rejoice, it also teases something spectacular that might send a chill down your spine. Here’s the complete synopsis:

“A culmination of 22 interconnected films, the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.”

Now, more casualties are, at the back of the mind, expected as it’s literally the last time we’ll see some of the original members of the franchise before they bid adieu to the MCU. But the words ‘understand how fragile this reality is’ is also hinting at a possible time-travel.

The Mad Titan succeeded in acquiring all the six infinity stones and subsequently eviscerating half the universe with the snap of his fingers. The heroes are touted to restore things back to normalcy by travelling back in time and decode the way to defeat Thanos.

How exactly do they pull off the time travel and what’s the secret hidden in the past, is a thing of mystery and constant speculation. But one can now see something through the hazy clouds over the clandestine plot of the film.

Based on Marvel Comics and a Marvel Studios production, Avengers 4 will release on 3 May 2019.