First of Oddbods’ Family Entertainment Centers opens in China

One Animation’s, multiple Oddbods themed Family Entertainment Centers (FECs) in partnership with CMC launched in Xi’an, China, on the 30 November.

The sizeable 1,270 sq. m. attraction, located over two floors of the newly developed Creative Circle mall is one of the first zones of the mall to be completed. Packed with fun, interactive and high energy experiences, the Oddbods center will include a train ride, sand and ball pits, trampolines, climbing and rope courses, party room and an extensive toddler playground. Once kids are all played out, they can visit the branded food station, Oddbods shop or simply sit back and enjoy an Oddbods story in the dedicated storytelling zone.

One Animation’s VP consumer products Asia Pauline Hiu enthuses, “We pride ourselves on creating fun and memorable experiences for kids and families through strong storytelling and heart. CMC are the perfect partner to help us bring this to life in China and we very much look forward to opening the doors to this hugely fun, energetic and immersive Oddbods world.”

The deal brokered by Shanghai based Pearl Studio, as well as a CMC. Inc company, which co-produced Abominable with DreamWorks and globally released by Universal, represents a significant pipeline of activity which will see a further 14 centers launching in key locations across the territory over the next eight years, with the second set to open in Chengdu in early 2020.