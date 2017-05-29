First look of Hotel Transylvania’s animated short ‘Puppy!’ revealed

Sony Pictures Animation (SPA) released a first-look image of its upcoming computer animated short, Puppy!, which is based on its Hotel Transylvania franchise.

Nelvana and SPA had announced last week that their new animated series Hotel Transylvania: The Series was going to debut on Disney Channel starting 25 June, 2017. The announcement also said that three animated shorts will be released before the premiere.

However, Puppy! isn’t a part of these three shorts. In this short, the residents of Hotel Transylvania find their world turned upside-down when Drac’s grandson, Dennis gets a monster-sized pet. The short is produced by Hotel Transylvania 1 and 2 alum Michelle Murdocca and directed by Hotel Transylvania helmer Genndy Tartakovsky.

The short will debut at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival next month, and will run in theatres worldwide attached to SPA’s The Emoji Movie (28 July, 2017). Hotel Transylvania 3 is set to release on 22 September, 2018.