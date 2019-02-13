Fifth popular Twitch streamer Félix xQc Lengyel joins Sentinels for Gladiators Legion

The Sentinels has announced the signing of Félix xQc Lengyel to the organisation. The variety streamer will also be playing as a substitute for the Gladiators Legion in Overwatch Contenders. According to Twitch metrics, xQc has been the fifth most popular individual on streaming platform Twitch for the last 30 days with 4.4 million viewer hours, even surpassing pop culture icon Ninja; he also surpassed the official ESL CS:GO channel.

Originally from Québec, xQc is known for his entertaining streams and also brings strong main tank play, particularly on Winston. He represented his home country of Canada in the 2017 and 2018 Overwatch World Cups and finished second and third respectively.

When not competing for the Legion, xQc will both continue streaming a variety of games and conduct a weekly stream with players from the Sentinels and Gladiators organizations in games including Fortnite and Overwatch.

“We are looking forward to having xQc play for the Gladiators Legion. Since Panker has a two-way contract with the Overwatch League, signing xQc provides backup for the Legion when Panker is not available,” says director of esports Charlie Lipsie.

“As an organization, we have been looking at all opportunities to expand our reach including through strategic partnerships and acquiring teams in existing esports. Adding Félix to our organization is a great step in accomplishing that goal and gives us the ability to expose our young talented players to new fans. Félix is an incredibly popular and talented player across a variety of games. Being a substitute for the Legion will allow him to continue to display the great Overwatch skill we all enjoyed while watching him compete for Team Canada in the Overwatch World Cup. We think this will create the best environment for xQc to be at his best and help us to grow our young Sentinels organization,” says Rob Moore, company founder.

The esports organization was launched in 2016. In 2017, they entered into an agreement with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment to manage the Los Angeles Gladiators and its contenders’ affiliate, Gladiators Legion. In 2018, the organization rebranded to the Sentinels. The current roster includes Animal, Carose, Aspect, and Rieo playing Fortnite and StrifeCro, Greensheep, and Impact playing card games such as Hearthstone and Artifact.