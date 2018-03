FICCI BAF Awards 2018 winners

FICCI FRAMES, in its 19th edition, continues to honour the best from the animation, visual effects and gaming industry in India with its prestigious Best Animated Frames (BAF) Awards.

The BAF Awards, a prestige and honour in itself, took place today, 5 March, 2018 at the Grand Hyatt, Santacruz, Mumbai at FICCI Frames 2018.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

VFX Indian Winners’ List

Shot of the Year: Phillauri – Jalianwala Baugh shot and Phillauri – Shashi Bathroom shot (Red Chillies VFX)

Film: Bahubali – The Conclusion (Arka Mediaworks)

Episode: Vignahartha Ganesh (Contiloe Pictures Pvt. Ltd)

Promo Film: Taste Match (Paperboat Design Studios)

Ad Film: Mercedes Benz SUV Family (Prana Studios Pvt. Ltd)

VFX International Winners’ List

Film: Paddington 2 (Framestore)

Episode: Porus (One Life Studios)

Ad Film: Mercedes Benz SUV Family (Prana Studios Pvt. Ltd)

Animation Indian Winners’ List

Short Film Student: Elephant in the room (DSK International Campus)

Short Film Professional: Lukka Chuppi (MITR)

Ad Film: Karo Why Karo (Supari Studios)

Episode: Lamput (Turner International India Pvt. Ltd)

Promo: Mumbai Buzz – 15th International Film Festival, 2018 Signature Film (Studio Eeksaurus Productions Pvt. Ltd)

Open: So Sorry (India Today Group)

Animation International Winners’ List

Short Film Student International: Beyond the town (Pole 3D, Roubaix)

Short Film Professional International: Polska (Pitara Studios)

AD Film: PNB Home Loan Commercial – Penguins (88 Pictures)

Promo Film: Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka (Green Gold Animation/Golden Robot Animation)

Episode: ZIP ZIP (GO-N Productions)

Film: Kikoriki Deja Vu (Shmeshariki, LLC)

Gaming Winners List

Mobile & Tablet Game: Sports International and Indian: Soccer! Hero (Cosi Games Pvt Ltd)

Mobile & Tablet Game: Action/Adventure International and Indian: Twisty Board 2 (Love Handle Developers LLP)

Mobile & Tablet Game: Arcade/Casual International and Indian: Ludo King (Gametion)

Indian: Zombie Bloxx (Roosh Interactive Pvt. Ltd.)

PC Console & Hand Held Game International: Snake Pass (Sumo Video Games Pvt. Ltd)

Indian: Asura (Ogre Head Studio)

Special Jury Award – Virtual & Augmented Reality Game Indian: Rewind (Digital Aptech Pvt. Ltd)