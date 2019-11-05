Faze Jarvis permanently banned from ‘Fortnite’ for using aimbot

Youtube Fortnite streamer FaZe Jarvis Kaye has been permanently banned from Fortnite after he uses aimbots in one of his videos.

Apparently he earned his popularity on Youtube with 2 million subscribers over two years time after playing Fortnite for his viewers and when he has been banned from Fortnite it appeared as a shock for him. In the emotional six-minute video, Jarvis apologised for his actions, claiming he only used the aimbot in Fortnite’s casual solos mode and playground mode while making video content for his followers on YouTube and on Twitch. He also stated that he had never used the hack while playing in a competitive mode.

During an online stream, Jarvis was using the aimbot to demonstrate viewers how it works and while showing he did nothing to hide the use of cheat software, treating it as the subject of a video. In the video he openly states his intent to use an aimbot on an alternate account and proceeds to cheat in a public game, eliminating players with perfect accuracy in a long montage. The video has since been deleted on Jarvis’s channel.

He makes appeal to the impact Fortnite has had on his life and career, before taking full responsibility for his actions, claiming some ignorance regarding the full terms of the Community Rules and End User License Agreement (EULA).

The Fortnite Community Rules and EULA both say cheating is not allowed, the former more plainly stating that any violation “can result in action against your account all the way up to a permanent ban.”

‘It didn’t even cross my mind to think that I could be banned for life on Fortnite for those videos,” said Jarvis. “I should have paid more attention to the community rules and the TOS of Fortnite.”

On this account, Epic spokesperson underlined the company’s stance on cheating: “We have a zero-tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software. When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly.”

Many must be wondering what are aimbots? It is actually a cheat where a player can use it while playing as it perfectly auto-focuses their weapon’s and by aiming at the enemies. These types of hacks are usually grimaced upon in the gaming community and when caught, frequently result in bans in games. Cheats in gaming are absolutely unpardonable in the ecosystem not just Epic games but all other brands. Taking example earlier Valve has decided to ban Dota 2 players who appear to be abusing bots to boost their MMR scores and get out of the low priority matchmaking queue, sometimes for up to eight years.