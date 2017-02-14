‘Fast and Furious’ producer Neal Moritz to adapt comic ‘Talent’ into a feature film

Fast and Furious franchise producer Neal Moritz is all set to adapt the comic thriller ‘Talent’ into a full-fledged movie in association with Boom! Studios.

The comic’s story tells the tale of a professor who becomes the sole survivor of a plane crash and eventually comes to discover that he has been infused with the abilities of each and everyone who died in the crash. As he comes in terms and learns his new abilities, he is relentlessly pursued by the members of a shadowy clan and he must evade them to survive.

The original project was created and written by Tom Sniegoski (Fallen) and Christopher Golden (Baltimore) and and illustrated by Paul Azaceta (Outcast).

Moritz and Original Films banner has picked up Talent and producing with Moritz will be Toby Jaffe from Original. From Boom!’s side, its CEO and founder Ross Richie and president of development, Stephen Christy. Boom!, VP, Adam Yoelin will be taking up the role of executive producer.

Nothing regarding casting or dates has been revealed for the movie.

Moritz’ last project was Passengers and he also acted as a producer for The Fate of the Furious, the latest addition to the Fast and Furious franchise.