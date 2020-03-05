FanCode opens its platform to stream T20I series between Afghanistan and Ireland

FanCode, the multi-sport aggregator platform, will exclusively live stream all the thrilling T20I cricketing action from the bilateral series between Afghanistan and Ireland. The weeklong T20I series will start on 6 March and conclude on 10 March 2020. The three matches of the series will be hosted in Noida.

Over the years, through some splendid performances, Afghanistan has successfully shrugged-off their underdog status and emerged as one of the top T20 cricket teams in the World Cup. Ranked above Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and West Indies, and 7th in the current ICC Men’s T20I Rankings, the Afghanistan team will be led by Asghar Afghan. They will feature a host of some of the most exciting T20 players in the world today including Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Qais Ahmad who is coming on the back of a successful BBL season with Hobart Hurricanes. Facing them will be a resilient Irish squad who themselves have carved a reputation of being one of the most exciting T20 teams in the world.

Will it be a battle of equals or will Afghanistan repeat their past success against Ireland? Find out as all the action unfolds live on the FanCode app and on official site .

Full Schedule T20Is

1st T20I – Friday, March 06 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – 2 pm IST

2nd T20I – Sunday, March 08 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – 2 pm IST

3rd T20I – Tuesday, March 10 – Afghanistan vs Ireland – 2 pm IST