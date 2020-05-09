Exclusive: Senior VFX artist Jason Keyser bares his heart about why he quit Riot Games and his life’s calling

The Covid-19-induced lockdown has nearly hobbled many industries but — gaming sector has not only remained unscatched, it has thrived during the quarantine with game jams and tournaments hitting an inflection point in the landscape.

With majority of the population stuck at home, many educators and organisations have taken to the internet to teach aspirants the craft of animation, game development and visual effects.

Recently Senior VFX artist Jason Keyser quit his dream job at Riot Games to pursue what he calls his life’s calling— teaching students online. He believes that the demand for professional visual effects in games, VR, AR, and film is growing exponentially, and “we simply don’t have enough artists to get everything done.”

In his quest to train an artistic army to create digital magic for games and film, he has devised a plan of re-calibrating the fundamental strategies and design of the classroom.

I quit my dream job today. For six years at Riot, I’ve been honored to work alongside some of the most talented artists and developers in the business. It’s been a wild ride! But through it all, I couldn’t stop thinking about my deeper passion: to teach and inspire other creatives towards their own deeply-fulfilling career in visual effects, and help elevate the landscape for VFX across this industry. Last September I launched VFX Apprentice, an online learning platform where hundreds of you wonderful VFX artists (newbies and pros alike!) have gathered from around the globe to take your skills to the next level. I’ve already put my heart and soul into this project. Starting today, I’ll be putting all of my time into it as well. Clearing out my desk at Riot Games marks the end of an era, but I’m excited for what the future holds. VFX Apprentice is going to be rapidly rolling out new courses and new collaborations with some awe-inspiring developers! I’ll also be making more time for coaching, consulting and speaking engagements at studios, schools, and conferences — wherever I’m needed! For all the wonderful folks who got me to this point, thank you! I can’t wait for you to join me on the journey ahead! – Jason Keyser

According to him, in the times before, ”apprentices honed their skills alongside master craftsmen” His company VFX Apprentice harnesses the power of that model, delivering professional visual effects training across the globe, on-demand and entirely at a student’s pace.

His education model is simple. “I want to rapidly level-up your skills without wasting time. That’s why each course in my training library is built by professional artists, full of top-tier assets, and fueled by a peer network committed to helping you succeed,” shares he.

He bares his heart in an exclusive interview with AnimationXpress. Here are some excerpts :-