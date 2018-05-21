Ex WG.Unity coach Shenal Daniel will now guide the Dota 2 roster for Signify

Signify, which operates under the COBX Gaming brand, has roped in Shenal ‘AB’ Daniel as their new coach for the Dota 2 roster. Daniel, who hails from Sri Lanka, has previously served as the coach of WG.Unity. With the addition of an experienced coach to the roster, Signify plans on making bigger impacts in the SEA Dota 2 circuit.

Better known as AB, Daniel got into esports in 2006 and has been a remarkable player since then. He started off with Counter-Strike 1.6 and then later moved to DOTA. Playing professionally from a very young age, he has a keen understanding of esports. He had his major breakthrough in 2012 and was soon coaching WG.Unity in 2017.

“I’m honoured to be brought in as the coach for Signify. I’ve known the players personally for a long time and I see the potential for greatness in them. With proper guidance and training, we can achieve greater heights,” he commented.

The addition of AB ushers in an era of meticulous training and structured inputs for the players to improve and hone their skills on an individual level as well working cohesively as a team. The team is eager to utilise the new resource provided to them and dive into more rigorous practice sessions.

The active roster includes Balaji ‘Blizzard’ Ramnarayan, Jeet ‘Swifty’ Kundra, Dhvanit ‘Negi’ Negi, Moin ‘No_Chanc3’ Ejaz, Raunak ‘Crowley’ Sen, Omkar ‘PasoLL’ Urunkar and Shenal ‘AB’ Daniel as the coach.

Signify is gearing for action for the upcoming MPGL Asian Championship Regular Season and the JoinDota League.