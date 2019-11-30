Ex-AMC Networks exec, Chris Loveall joins Disney+

Disney+ has hired former AMC programming exec Chris Loveall as VP of content, international. Reporting to Matt Brodlie, Loveall will work with Disney’s direct-to-consumer and international teams to develop and produce original scripted and unscripted series, as well as acquisitions for all markets outside of the US.

Prior to his time at AMC, Loveall was the VP of original programming at the now-defunct US cable network Pivot, where he developed scripted comedy, drama and animation projects and oversaw international co-pros, including Please Like Me with Australia’s ABC. He also held a number of programming roles at ABC Signature Studios and the CW network.