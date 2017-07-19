ESL India becomes the country’s first esports championship to hit TV screens

As we have mentioned quite a few times already, Indian esports has taken its leap of faith this year. From multiple big-scale tournaments to the foreign player influx, the scene has definitely polished itself from what it was a few years back.

Ronnie Screwvala’s UCypher looked promising as the first esports event in the country to be broadcasted on TV (MTV channel). However, it seems to have changed. ESL India Premiership Fall Season will be broadcast live over the television screens in the country through DSPORT today at 2:30 PM.



The phenomenon is not something new overseas as countries like South Korea and U.S.A. have already passed this milestone but it was a first for the Indian scene.

ESL India Premiership recently concluded its Summer season with its grand finale in Mumbai which boasted a prize pool of a whopping $100,000* on popular titles that included CS:GO, DOTA 2, Clash Royale and Just Dance.

Three major indigenous esports events of the year are yet to begin. UCypher has been steadily introducing their teams and captains while Nazara Games’ upcoming esports championship still lacks operational details.

Looking forward, it does look like a good start for the Indian esports to boom.