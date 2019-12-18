ESFI: e-Masters Chengdu 2020 to commence from January 2020

The Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF) is all set to kick start their first edition of Asia Esports Championship e-Masters Chengdu 2020 from January according to the Esports Federation of India’s (ESFI) official Facebook post (which is subject to change).
“ESFI has got the schedule and Team Format for e-Masters yesterday night. The deadline of players’ list submission by ESFI and all other participating National Esports Federations to AESF is on 23 December 2019,” read the ESFI ‘s official Facebook post
The games which will be part of e-Masters Chengdu 2020 are League of Legends, Arena of Valor, eFootball PES 2020, Warcraft III. The prize pool money for four game titles plus two demonstration games is over Rs 47.75 million The format of the tournament will be similar to any other esports tournament, the regional qualifier rounds will be followed by the finals the main event in Chengdu, China.
“We are looking forward to active participation in the first esports championship by AESF. This is great start and begining of development of our region for esports,” said Esports Federation of India director Lokesh Suji to Animationxpress in an exclusive conversation.
The regional qualifiers will be from 3 to 8 January 2020. The number of teams who will be selected further in the tournament are two teams for East Asia, one for South and Central Asia and three for South East Asia, as per the predetermined slots for each region.
Here are the division of the regions for the regional qualifiers:
East Asia: Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, Macau, Taiwan
South and Central Asia: India, Maldives,Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan
South East Asia: Brunei, Combodia, Laos, Indonesia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam
In addition to that, West Asia region will have online qualifier on 8 January 2020. Also the regional qualifier for eFootball PES 2020 will be on same date in Bangkok, Thailand.
The regional qualifiers will be followed by quarter finals from 22 to 25 February 2020 and the final will commence from 28 February to 1 March 2020. The association is yet to announce the India qualifiers, game titles, rules, regulations and other terms.
There are few limitations for the tournament which includes:
- Age restriction (the player must be 16 years and minors below 18 years will require to submit parental approval form).
- The deadline of players’ list submission by ESFI and all other participating National Esports Federations to AESF is on 23rd December 2019.