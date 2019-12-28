Epic reveals ‘Hyper Light Drifter’ is free to download

Epic Games has revealed that the game Hyper Light Drifter, is free to download from the Epic Games Store on PC.

The top-down action RPG was crowdfunded a few years ago before it was eventually released in 2016, and now you can try it out yourself for zero dollars. Hyper Light Drifter’s 88 Metacritic score and list of awards won indicates it’s at least worth your time among the slew of retro 2D games that fill digital store shelves.

Day 9: Hyper Light Drifter Echoes of a dark and violent past resonate throughout a savage land, steeped in treasure and blood. #12DaysOfFreeGames 🎁9️⃣🎁: https://t.co/EFjdUT6n8r pic.twitter.com/x2uHziPRoM — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) December 27, 2019

Epic’s free offer lasts through 11 AM ET on Saturday, although if you miss out or just prefer to fill your Steam library, it’s available there for $10, 50 per cent off the usual price, until 2 January.