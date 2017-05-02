Entertainment One and Round Room to present first-ever ‘PJ Masks’ stage show

Entertainment One (eOne) and Round Room Presents have teamed up to bring the first PJ Masks live stage show to young fans and their families across the U.S. and Canada. Based on eOne’s top-rated animated series, airing daily on Disney Junior, “Time to Be a Hero!,” is a dynamic, fully-immersive production featuring music, aerobatics and more. The new touring show will visit more than 50 North American cities starting this September. In addition to the live show, eOne continues to grow its already impressive PJ Masks consumer products program with consumer packaged goods and food partners as well as the property’s first music release, “Here We Come,” a mini-album, now available for digital download.

“Consumers are incredibly enamored with PJ Masks and we’re very excited to collaborate with Round Room Presents to bring the thrilling night-time adventures of Catboy, Owlette, Gekko, and the Baddies to life in this action-packed original stage show,” said eOne Family, VP Licensing – North America, Joan Grasso. “We’re also delighted to add a stellar list of new partners for our super successful brand.”



In addition to the live tour, a range of consumer packaged goods and food product introductions from eOne’s latest PJ Masks licensing partners, arrives at retail nationwide starting this fall, and will give fans fun new ways to interact with the brand, including:

Choco-Treasure (chocolate surprise eggs) – U.S.A.

Frankford (chocolate, non-chocolate confections and seasonal gift sets) – U.S.A.

GBG Beauty (bath and personal care) – U.S.A.

Primary Colors (cookies, candy, packaged gummies) – U.S.A.

Pure Growth (organic breakfast bars and biscuits) – U.S.A.

Tin Box (tin containers) – U.S.A.

The first PJ Masks music release, “Here We Come,” features 10 familiar songs, including the show’s theme song as well as other tracks made popular by the brand’s official music videos that began releasing last year. The mini-album is now available for iOS and Android platforms and has had over 200k plays on Spotify since launch.

Produced by eOne and Frog Box, in collaboration with the award-winning French animation studio TeamTO, along with Disney Junior and France 5, PJ Masks became an instant hit with TV viewers nationwide upon its U.S. premiere in September 2015. In 2016, PJ Masks was one of Disney Junior’s top series, and overall, reached nearly 80 million total viewers across the U.S. and added an additional combined 77 million consumer engagements via the Disney Junior app (47 million) and across STB/VOD (30 million), ranking as the #2 series on Disney Junior VOD. Globally, PJ Masks currently reaches 29 million viewers across ten markets throughout EMEA on Disney Junior.*