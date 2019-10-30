EA partners with Valve to launch their games on Steam

Electronic Arts( EA) and Valve announced a partnership to put EA games into the hands of players on Steam. EA Access will launch on Steam next spring, giving players another place to subscribe to a great collection of EA games and member benefits on PC. The first new EA game launching on Steam will arrive on 15 November, when the eagerly anticipated title, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, debuts worldwide. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is available to pre-order on Steam beginning today.

“This is the start of an exciting partnership with Valve that will see us innovating for PC players around the world. Through our subscription, great games and more, we’re excited to bring players in the Steam and Origin communities together with access to the best games, whenever and wherever they want to play,” said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson.

“This is a good day for gamers.We’re excited to partner with EA to not only bring their great games and subscription service to Steam, but also to open up our communities to each other in an unprecedented way that will benefit players and developers around the world,” said Valve’s Gabe Newell.

EA Access will give subscribers access to a broad portfolio of EA games, valuable member benefits and discounts on full game purchases, expansions, in-game items and more. EA has been offering subscription services since 2014, and currently reaches players on the Xbox One, Play Station 4 and Origin platforms.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – the new single player, third-person action adventure Star Wars game from Respawn and EA – launches to players worldwide on 15 November 2019.

In the coming months, players on Steam will be able to play other games such as The Sims 4 and Unravel 2. Multiplayer games like Apex Legends, FIFA 20 and Battlefield V will become available next year, and players on Origin and Steam will have the ability to play together.