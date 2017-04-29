DWA’s ‘Trollhunters’ wins big at 44th Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Ahead of the 44th Daytime Emmy Awards which is set to be held on 30 April, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) on 28 April, 2017 announced the winners of the 44th Annual Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, sponsored by Yangaroo. The gala was held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Southern California.

The Daytime Creative Arts Emmy Awards honours the crafts behind the daytime television programming. This year, Amazon and Netflix topped the award winners list by network with 13 and 11 awards respectively, with CBS and PBS following with nine each. Disney XD managed to bag two awards.

Guillermo Del Toro’s and DreamWork Animation’s highly popular animated TV series Trollhunters won a total of six awards. Kelsey Grammer who plays Blinky in the series, won the award for Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program. Mary Hida lgo and Ania O’Hare won for Outstanding Casting for an Animated Series/Special.

The Snowy Day which airs on Amazon won the award for outstanding pre-school children’s animated program. The award was received by executive producers Ann Austen, Laurence Fishburne, Deborah Pope, Irene Sherman, Helen Sugland, Chris White and producers Jamie Badminton and Tom Jordan.

The award for Outstanding Children’s Animated program was won by Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure, which also airs on Amazon. Outstanding Special Class Animated Program was awarded to Taking Flight executive producers Trish Farnsworth-Smith and William Joyce and producers Robert Pasin and Lampton Enochs.

Ask the StoryBots’ Companion App and StoryBots Classroom grabbed the prize for Outstanding Interactive Enhancement to a Daytime Program/Series. Ask the StoryBots airs on Netflix.

While writers Joshua Mapleston, Cleon Prineas, Josh Wakely nabbed the award for Outstanding Writing in a Pre-School Animated Program for Netflix’s Beat Bugs, Marc Guggenheim won for writing in an animated program for Trollhunters.

Trollhunters also won the award for best direction (Rodrigo Blaas, Guillerm o del Toro) in an animated program and Tumble Leaf won for direction (Drew Hodges) in preschool animated program.

Sesame Street won the award for Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series, Outstanding Directing in a Children’s/Preschool Children’s/Family Viewing Program and Outstanding Art Direction.

“Tonight’s gala in the magnificent Pasadena Civic Auditorium is a tribute to the hundreds of men and women that work behind the scenes to make daytime television glow with the brilliance, energy and enthusiasm that make viewers tune in each and every day of the year,” said NATAS, president, Bob Mauro. “In addition to our esteemed nominees and the more than 1,500 attendees, honouring the extraordinary accomplishments of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune executive producer, Harry Friedman with our Lifetime Achievement Award topped off a wonderful evening of celebrating the best there is in the Daytime television community.”

The evening’s star-studded presenters included, Alex Trebek (Jeopardy!), Pat Sajak (Wheel of Fortune), Loni Love (The Real), Judge Greg Mathis (Judge Mathis), Chris Hansen (Crime Watch Daily with Chris Hansen) and Vivian Howard (A Chef’s Life) to name a few.

Other awards were:

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Mike Chaffe, Animator – “Becoming, Part 1”

Trollhunters (Netflix/DreamWorks Animation)

Kevin Dart, Art Director – “The Wrath Of Hughes”

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Netflix/ DreamWorks Animation)

Phil Jacobson, Storyboard Artist – “Mall Ya Later”

Pig Goat Banana Cricket (Nickelodeon)

Victor Maldonado, Character Designer – “Win, Lose Or Draal”

Trollhunters (Netflix/ DreamWorks Animation)

Khang Le, Art Director – “What’s The Trouble Bubble”

Little Big Awesome (Amazon)

Eastwood Wong, Background Painter – “Pea Dummy/ Mary Anning”

The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show (Netflix/ DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Animation

Patrick Rodman, CAS, Ricky Watson

Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure (Amazon)

Outstanding Sound Mixing – Preschool Animated Program

Timothy J. Borquez and Nicholas Gotten

Disney Sofia the First (Disney Jr.)

Outstanding Sound Editing – Animation

Patrick Rodman, CAS, Eric P. Sherman, James Scullion, Ricky Watson, Justin Kohler, Eric Paulsen, Tony Solis, Dicken Berglund

Lost in Oz: Extended Adventure (Amazon)

Outstanding Sound Editing – Preschool Animated Program

Devon G. Bowman, Rob McIntyre, Andrew Ing, DJ Lynch, Marc Schmidt, Alfredo Douglas, Roberto Dominguez Alegria, Monique Reymond, Shawn Bohonos

Dinotrux (Netflix/DreamWorks Animation)

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Rossanna S. Wright and Kris Bowers

The Snowy Day (Amazon)