Diwali brings reverence and laughter at Indian animation studios

India is a land of festivities, given there are myriad cultures and religion. Diwali, among them holds a special place. It is inarguably one of the most awaited occasions in India – festival of lights and sweets. The entire country is in the festive and holiday mood, fully charged and geared up to revel in the celebrations.

Indian animation studios are also no exception. Working under stringent deadlines and longer hours, these studios also find out ways of refreshment and enjoyment during festivities out of their working schedules.

Here’s how few studios are celebrating Diwali at their workplace :

Assemblage Entertainment

Situated in Mumbai, Assemblage has some glorious projects in its pocket. The upcoming animated feature, Arctic Dogs has been entirely developed in this studio. The company celebrated Diwali with various themes for different departments. Some themes included environmental sustainability, unity in diversity, remembering the stalwarts, Halloween this Diwali.

philmCGI

Based in Pune, philmCGI specialises in 2D/3D animation – from conceptualisation to screen writing to designing to delivering the final frame for feature films, series work, OTT, and edutainment. They also provide VFX services right from shoot supervision to delivering high-end VFX shots for all formats. Their famous projects are Monster App, Zamboora, The Fox-Badger Family, Marnie’s World.

philmCGI managing director Anand Bhanushali, “The whole office comes together for a festive meal and some fun and banter. We dress in Indian attire and this year we also wore traditional ‘phetas’. We strictly stay away from fireworks.”

Green Gold Animation

One of the pioneers in Indian Animation scenario, Green Gold Animation is undoubtedly synonymous to Chhota Bheem. Based out of Hyderabad, Green Gold specialises in 2D animation and is currently creating waves with 3D animation with Mighty Little Bheem and Chhota Bheem Kung Fu Dhamaka.

Charuvi Design Labs

Charuvi Design Labs, a running animation design studios in Delhi creates interactive animation and innovative art. Its current projects includes animated film on Guru Nanak’s life commissioned by IGNCA to be displayed at Sultanpur Lodhi at the railway station to commemorate 550 Years of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. An untitled TV on a GEC Channel.

Its latest project was Gandhi AR walk, commissioned by a client, our work in AR got appreciated by Prakash Javadekar on Gandhi Jayanti. Its latest project was Gandhi AR walk, commissioned by a client, our work in AR got appreciated by Prakash Javadekar on Gandhi Jayanti. And ‘Buddha’- Life Journey of Gautam Buddha, commissioned by Rajkiya Nirman Nigam, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Bizzy Baby

Situated in Parel, Mumbai, Bizzy Baby Media is a digital media and smart 2D animation studio that specialises in high-quality content creation and a wide-spread distribution. Bizzy Baby Media is working with many of the top media houses in India and are creating, co-producing and launching many exciting intellectual properties.

The team decked up the studio with lights, bringing out the festive vibe this Diwali.

Golden Robot Animation

Situated in Mumbai, Golden Robot Animation is a full service 3D animation studio, specialising in animated films and TV series. The recent project from the studio was Kung Fu Dhamaka.