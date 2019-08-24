Disney’s Live-Action ‘Lady and the Tramp Trailer’ is out

Lady and the Tramp is one of the original projects that will be be available on Disney+. Charlie Bean, director of The LEGO Ninjago Movie is heading the project, which was written by Andrew Bujalski, and is being produced by Bringham Taylor.

Lady and the Tramp will star Tessa Thompson, Justin Theroux, Janelle Monae, Thomas Mann, Kiersey Clemons, Benedict Wong, Ashley Jensen, Sam Elliot, and Yvette Nicole Brown.

After giving live-action treatment to the classics like The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney is giving another one of its classic animated films though it won’t be on the big screen like the its predecessors. Disney’s live-action Lady and the Tramp will is coming in this fall, as one of the first films to be released exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. On Friday evening, during the Disney+ panel at the D23 Expo, the first trailer for the film was finally unveiled.

Lady and the Tramp will be available on the same day as the launch of Disney+, 12 November 2019.