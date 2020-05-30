Disney World gets approval to reopen on 11 July

While the world still battles Coronavirus, lockdowns across the world have started to eased up or lifted. Disney World too has received a go ahead on reopening Disney World, Florida on 11 July.

Tourists and Disney fans and admirers can visit the place while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. This comes after a month after SeaWorld and Universal Studios are set to reopen as well, officials said on Friday, 29 May.

Mayor of Orange County Jerry Demings said, “Walt Disney World Resort and Sea World have received approval of their reopening plans.”

Florida has also green-lit the reopening of Sea World for 10 June and Walt Disney World for 11 July, Demings said. The Disney parks – Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom will also open the same day, followed by the EPCOT center on 15 July.

The Universal Studios theme park already has approval to reopen on 5 June, after the abrupt closure of Orlando’s theme parks in mid-March due to restrictions on public gatherings to contain the spread of the virus.

“It may be different from the last time you visited. But together, we can find new ways to create magical moments — and memories to treasure” – Disney World’s website read.

Orlando, located in central Florida, is home to most of the state’s theme parks and draws millions of visitors from around the world every year.

