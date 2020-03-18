Disney royalty, Tony Bancroft working on ‘Space Jam 2’ animation

Space Jam 2 keeps pushing forward, with the ongoing cancellations and delays on many projects. The upcoming sequel starring LeBron James finished shooting back in September, and now the animators are busy adding in the performances of his costars Bugs, Daffy and the rest of the Looney Tunes.

Tony Bancroft is the Disney royalty and animator who created iconic characters such as Cogsworth for Beauty and the Beast, Pumbaa for The Lion King, Iago for Aladdin and Kronk for The Emperor’s New Groove. Bancroft also directed 1998’s Mulan and has now revealed his progress on Space Jam 2.

“I just started working on the lot at Warner Bros studio in January. Now working from home. Just one more Looney chapter in the making of Space Jam 2. Have Cintiq will travel. #animationyeah #wag #spacejam #looneytunes #coronavirus”, he tweeted.

Bancroft explained, he is now working from home in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sounds like post-production has not stalled for Space Jam 2 after all. It stars James as he groups up with the Looney Tunes, similar to Michael Jordan did within the ‘90s. He’ll be joined by different star basketball gamers together with Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard. Star Trek: Discovery’s Sonequa Martin-Inexperienced will play LeBron’s spouse and Don Cheadle will play an undisclosed function.

The sequel which will probably be directed by Ladies Journey and Evening Faculty filmmaker, Malcolm D. Lee is likely to be on schedule and hit theaters on 16 July 2021.