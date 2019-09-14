Disney reveals the voice cast for upcoming animated series, ‘The Owl House’

Emmy Award nominee Wendie Malick (American Housewife), Alex Hirsch (Gravity Falls) and Sarah-Nicole Robles (Boss Baby) lead the cast of Disney Channel’s upcoming fantasy-comedy The Owl House.

They will be joined for the first season by Matthew Rhys, Isabella Rossellini and Mae Whitman. Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Bumper Robinson (The Game), Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home), Parvesh Cheena (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Eden Riegel (All My Children) will voice guest roles for season one.

The animated series follows Luz (voiced by Robles), a self-assured teenage girl who stumbles upon a portal to a magical realm where she befriends rebellious witch Eda (Malick) and tiny warrior King (Hirsch). Despite not having magical abilities, Luz pursues her dream of becoming a witch by serving as Eda’s apprentice at the Owl House, and ultimately finds a new family in an unlikely setting.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, The Owl House is slated to premiere early 2020 on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.