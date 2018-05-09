Disney reveals plans for next decade with Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is fast approaching its culmination. With the release of Avengers: Infinity War, we are three more films away from the completion of the phase three. But recent comments from the Disney CEO suggest there’s more in the pipeline for the fans, at least for another whole decade!

“We meet on a regular basis with our Marvel team, and we’ve plotted out Marvel movies that will take us well into the next decade,” revealed Disney CEO Bob Iger. “I’m guessing we will try our hand at what I’ll call a new franchise beyond Avengers, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you won’t see more Avengers down the road. We just haven’t made any announcements about that.”

Marvel already have a standalone Black Widow movie planned, while a sequel to Spiderman: Homecoming and Guardians of the Galaxy vol.3 are also in the pipeline post the phase three. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has also hinted at more movies in the recent weeks, including a sequel to the cult hit Black Panther.

So whilst we will definitely lament the void left by some our beloved characters such as Iron Man, Thor, Captain America and the likes post Avengers 4, Marvel still have a lot in store for its fans that would do more than just cement that void.