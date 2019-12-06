Disney releases new trailer for live-action ‘Mulan’ and fans will be delighted with the recreated sequences

Disney dropped a new trailer for its live-action remake of Mulan on Thursday. The new trailer is packed with action and fierce imagery.

Just like its 1998 original animated counterpart, the live-action feature too follows the story of a young Chinese woman who disguises herself as a man to fight in the army in her father’s place. The remake also stars Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as The Emperor and Jason Scott Lee as Bori Khan.

While the animated film added elements like a very delightful dragon named Mushu, this adaptation won’t have talking animals or clever songs interspersed in the real-life saga of legendary warrior Hua Mulan.

Mulan has always stood out from other Disney protagonists as a warrior who doesn’t lean into things that are considered to be feminine. Live-action adaptations can make or break the already built image of the character. Looking at the trailer, Mulan will definitely garner honour as a fearless fighter. Hopefully the portrayals and dialogue will resonate deeply with viewers in a major way as it tells a powerful story.

Here are few recreated sequences that fans will be delighted to see. These memorable scenes brought back the nostalgia and made my memories drift back to the animated Mulan:

The logo gives away the same fierce vibe, minus the imagery of Mushu.

The live-action version has definitely managed to recreate the village where Mulan lived. The houses, streets, lanterns outside every home certainly takes to back to the animated version.

The sequence where the ladies deck-up young Mulan is very much similar to the previous version. The hair ornament used is also designed to perfection. 10 all for the detailing!

The sword scene, where Mulan sees her face in the reflection on her father’s sword.

The avalanche sequence is another great one from the original Mulan, so it’s good to see that it’s being included in the live-action Mulan too. It appears as though this is one of the scenes that’s going to be very faithfully adapted from the animated movie.