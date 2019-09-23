Disney+ pre-orders begin for U.S. customers

Disney has announced to start pre-orders for the much awaited Disney+ at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. The House of Mouse has also launched an ad for the streaming service.

Consumers in the U.S. can start signing up now, nearly two months before the official launch of the streaming service. Pricing for the pre-orders is the same as the rate when it is officially on the market: $7 a month or $70 a year, with a seven-day free trial starting from 12 November.

Disney also released a new one-minute trailer for Disney+. In its press release announcing the pre-orders, Disney also mentioned to be releasing more than 25 original series, 10 original films and documentaries.

Among them, two titles are debuting on 12 November – Star Wars-derived show The Mandalorian, from executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, and Lady and the Tramp, a new spin on the 1955 animated classic. Apart from these, the platform will include a wide range of library titles, from Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Disney vault. Disney Plus will also host Disney Channel shows and movies, all episodes of The Simpsons and is reported to include old Marvel animated television shows.

Disney+ will arrive in the marketplace during an unparalleled attention being devoted to streaming. Apple, WarnerMedia and NBCUniversal are joining Disney in mounting major streaming efforts designed to offer viewers an alternative to Netflix.