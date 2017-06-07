Disney-Pixar reveals ‘Coco’ characters and voice-cast

Earlier this year, Pixar fans were treated with the first poster and then a trailer of the animated musical adventure Coco. Disney-Pixar has now revealed the list of characters, voice talent who will portray them and a brand new poster!

Coco is a multi-generational story about the power of family relationships and features characters from the Land of the Living, and their loved ones who’ve moved on to the Land of the Dead. The story follows young Miguel, who dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz. After a mysterious chain of events, Miguel finds himself magically transported to the stunning and colourful Land of the Dead, where he meets charming trickster Hector, and sets off on a journey to find out the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist on Monsters University), and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

Unkrich said, “These parallel worlds couldn’t be more different. One is the Rivera family’s charming and hardworking hometown of Santa Cecilia, and the other is the vibrant, rich land where loved ones go when they’ve passed. Coco introduces characters from both worlds on the eve of Día de los Muertos- one extraordinary night when a living boy named Miguel gets a glimpse of the other side.”

Molina added, “Our voice cast is incredibly talented, helping to shape our eclectic group of characters. Each actor has told us they find something relatable in this film, so they’re finding it easy to capture the heart of this story- it’s all about family, so we hope that these characters will resonate with everyone.”

The movie is slated for 22 November, 2017.

Here’s a list of characters and voice artists who will play them:

FROM THE LAND OF THE LIVING

Anthony Gonzalez voices Miguel, a 12-year-old aspiring musician who struggles against his family’s generations-old ban on music. When a magical mishap lands him in the Land of the Dead, Miguel seeks out his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz, to help him return to the Land of the Living before it’s too late.

Ana Ofelia Murguía is the voice of Mama Coco, Miguel’s cherished great-grandmother. She is very old and fragile, but that doesn’t stop Miguel from sharing his daily adventures with her.

Renée Victor will voice Abuelita, Miguel’s grandmother and the ultimate enforcer of the Rivera family’s ban on music. She loves her family very much and will do anything to protect them but when she gets angry, she wields a mean slipper.

Jaime Camil is Papá, Miguel’s supportive father who hopes that someday Miguel will join him in the family shoemaking business.

Sofía Espinosa is Mamá, Miguel’s loving mother who gently encourages her son to embrace their family’s traditions.

Luis Valdez voices Tío Berto, Miguel’s uncle, a hard worker in the Rivera family shoemaking business.

Lombardo Boyar will be Mariachi, a friendly musician who Miguel encounters in Santa Cecilia Plaza.

FROM THE LAND OF THE DEAD

Gael García Bernal voices Hector, a charming trickster in the Land of the Dead who is forced to enlist help from Miguel to visit the Land of the Living.

Benjamin Bratt plays Ernesto De La Cruz, Miguel’s idol and the most famous musician in the history of Mexico. Revered by fans worldwide until his untimely death, the charming and charismatic musician is even more beloved in the Land of the Dead.

Edward James Olmos will be Chicharrón, a curmudgeonly friend of Hector’s who is sadly being forgotten- an unfortunate condition in the Land of the Dead.

Alanna Ubach will provide voice for Mamá Imelda, Miguel’s great-great-grandmother, the matriarch of the Rivera family and the founder of their successful shoemaking business. Miguel meets Mamá Imelda in the Land of the Dead and discovers she does not share his passion for music.

Selene Luna will play Tía Rosita, Miguel’s late aunt who resides in the Land of the Dead.

Alfonso Arau is Papá Julio, Miguel’s late great-grandfather who he meets in Land of the Dead.

Herbert Siguenza voices Tío Oscar and Tío Felipe, Miguel’s late identical twin uncles who he meets in the Land of the Dead.

Octavio Solis is Arrival Agent in the Land of the Dead’s Grand Central Station.

Gabriel Iglesias is the Head Clerk in the Land of the Dead’s “Department of Family Reunions.”

Cheech Marin is a Corrections Officer in the Land of the Dead.

Blanca Araceli will be the Emcee, the host of a colourful talent show in the Land of the Dead.