Disney may acquire minority ownership of BOOM! Studios from Fox deal

The news about Disney acquiring Twenty-First Century Fox, continues to remain the top story around the world. The announcement revealed that the deal for Fox assets is $52.4 billion in stock. We are all aware of the various assets that Disney will own soon, which will also include entertainment properties like X-Men, Avatar, Fantastic Four, Deadpool, The Simpsons, FX Networks and National Geographic.

But that’s not the only thing that seems to be happening in this deal. On 15 June 2017, Fox announced a strategic investment in acquiring a significant minority stakes with BOOM! Studios. Though Boom! may not have the same market share as Marvel, it does have plenty of original content which can be further improved in the coming years.



Boom! Studios, famously know as the publisher for the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comic book series is another asset that will give Disney an edge. If Disney chooses to merge them with Marvel, it may be a possibility but it’s still too early to know. The studio also had a first-look deal with Twentieth Century fox for television rights since 2014. Currently it’s not confirmed whether the takeover also includes Boom! Studios.

BOOM! VP of marketing Arune Singh is not worried about the merge as he hopes that things will remain the same in their day-to-day operations. The company has worked with Disney in the past before it took over Marvel by licensing several of its properties. Therefore, he confirmed that they are very calm about the whole deal.