Disney Junior greenlits ‘Chicken Squad’ series

Disney Junior has greenlighted The Chicken Squad, a new animated series for preschoolers and their families. Inspired by Doreen Cronin’s children’s book series that follows the chickens and their mentor, a retired police dog, as they work together to keep their neighborhood safe and sound, the series is slated to debut in 2020.

The announcement was made by Disney Junior SVP original programming and general manager Joe D’Ambrosia. “We love the fun, silly humor found in The Chicken Squad book series and are excited to have the opportunity to use that original material as a jumping-off point for our newest Disney Junior series. Full of humor, heroism and heart, we can’t wait for our young viewers to follow along on the adventures of these adorable problem-solving chickens and their police dog mentor as they model what it’s like to be good community helpers,” said he.

The Chicken Squad aims to teach children the benefits of teamwork and critical thinking skills, includes voice cast stars Ramone Hamilton (The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants) as Coop, the enthusiastic and inventive leader; Maxwell Simkins (Bizaardvark) as Little Boo, the quick and confident younger brother; Gabriella Graves (Coop and Cami Ask the World) as Sweetie, the strong and big-hearted sister; and Yvette Nicole Brown (Community, Elena of Avalor) as Captain Tully.

Produced by Wild Canary in association with Disney Junior, the series is executive produced by Tom Rogers (Elena of Avalor), with Rachel Ruderman (Sofia the First) playing the role of story editor, Tony Trujillo (FarmVille 2) as art director and Scott Bern (Puppy Dog Pals) as supervising director.