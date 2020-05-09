Disney Junior celebrates the spirit of motherhood with ‘Mommy Moments’ campaign

Anybody’s relationship with their mothers is love-hate, joyful, fulfilling and magical! Hence, on the occasion of Mother’s Day on 10 May, kids channel Disney Junior is applauding and celebrating the special relationship between real mothers and their little ones, across its digital platforms with a specially curated campaign – ‘Mommy Moments’.

Appreciating and acknowledging the joys and challenges that come in the way of being a mother, Disney Junior invited mothers to share some real life stories that have contributed in making their motherhood journey extremely special.

Known to bring alive the Disney experience through wonderful stories and loveable characters, Disney Junior is a brand that mothers have come to trust for their little ones. These mothers along with their adorable kids, gave a glimpse of a few special moments spent with their preschoolers. Moments like role playing games of the kids with their mother, to a daughter pampering her mother when she is tired and a child teaching his mother how to give warm squishy hugs were a few heart-warming instances that the brand showcased across its digital platforms.

Commenting on this initiative, a Disney spokesperson said, “This Mother’s Day, Disney Junior is celebrating the loving relationship a mother shares with her little one. Motherhood is an extremely special feeling, filled with warmth, joy and lots of cherished moments and we wanted to celebrate this journey with them.”

In addition to these, many mothers shared some memorable and celebratory stories of the beautiful relationship that they share with their little ones; reciting relatable instances that make the challenging journey worthwhile, discovering little joys that the kids have brought to their lives and embracing this one-of-its-kind unconditional love from their children.