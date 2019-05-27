Disney India donates 20 million to support those impacted by cyclone Fani in Odisha

Disney India today donated INR 20 million to aid relief and recovery efforts to areas impacted by cyclone Fani in Odisha, India. The donation will support disaster response and provide assistance to those in need through Save the Children in India.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by this severe cyclonic storm Fani. The families and communities impacted by this devastating calamity need our support as they begin to rebuild. “Through our contribution, we hope to help the families affected as they recover from this cyclone,” said Star and Disney India country manager Sanjay Gupta in a statement.

With this aid, Save the Children in India will provide affected families with critical shelter, basic needs and also work in cyclone shelters and temporary camps.

Disney in India and its affiliate companies have always been forthcoming in providing help and support to those affected by natural disasters. In August 2018, Disney and Star India came forward to extend support during Kerala floods.