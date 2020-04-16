Disney India curates 100 hours of fresh content for kids

Disney is all ready to bring back cheer and joy to kids in this dull time. The company’s kids channels in India are bringing in freshly curated content to entertain kids this summer. The line-up promises 100 hours of fresh content introducing kids to new stories in addition to their existing favourites across all the channels, including Disney Channel and Hungama TV.

In keeping with the current scenario, where kids are looking for a friend who engages and interacts with them in a manner that they understand, Disney Channel is launching a campaign #Homebuddy with a thought that they can spend plenty of time with their favourite characters. And Hungama, in line with the channel philosophy, will encourage kids to have lots of fun with #Gharpemachao as they stay safe at home.

“Summer is a fun-time for children and with the lockdown in place, they are especially looking to us to be their constant companion; someone who understands their entertainment needs and is there for them through the day. We have curated special campaigns for Disney Channel and Hungama in line with this thought and notwithstanding the unprecedented situation, bringing them a range of new and differentiated stories and memorable characters,” said Star India head – infotainment, English and kids Anuradha Aggarwal.

The kids’ channels will entertain kids and families with adventure and comedy. The network recently launched the adventures of Mira, Royal Detective which has been loved by kids and families across. The summer specials across Disney Channel and Hungama TV includes local and home-grown series like Bapu, a pure and positive story of a wise old leader from Bharat Nagar who is sure to win the hearts of kids and families along with an all-animal story of a lion and his joyful circus troupe friends in Guddu.

The new offerings will also have a story of a soft toy – Gadget Guru Ganesha, who with his innovative gadgets will charm his way into the lives of young audiences across the country. The Hagemaru Show which narrates the tale of the mischievous Hagemaru and his high spirited parents as they find ground breaking & hilarious methods to save money, will also be available for all.

Alongwith the new lineup, kids can enjoy the fresh episodes of Selfie with Bajrangi and go on new adventures with Doreamon in a new season. New episodes of Chacha Chaudhary and Miraculous will also be available.