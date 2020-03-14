Disney delays ‘Mulan’ release due to coronavirus outbreak

Considered as one of the biggest blockbuster of the year, Disney’s Mulan has been delayed because of the coronavirus. Other upcoming releases that have been postponed are New Mutants and Antlers.

Niki Caro, the director of Mulan, posted a message on her Instagram account about the postponement of the film.

Dear Mulan Fans,

Making this film has been one of the most satisfying and exhilarating experiences of my entire career, and I’ve been so fortunate to be on this journey with some of the best cast and crew in the business – people who truly embody the attributes of Loyal, Brave, and True. We are so excited to share this film with the world, but given the current ever-shifting circumstances we are all experiencing, unfortunately, we have to postpone the worldwide release of MULAN for now. Our hearts are with everyone the world over who is affected by this virus, and we hope that Mulan’s fighting spirit will continue to inspire those who are working so hard to keep us all safe. Thank you for all of your enthusiasm and support, and I can’t wait for the day where we will all get to experience this tale of a girl warrior who became a legend together

With love,

Niki Caro

The film, a live-action remake of the popular 1998 animated film about a Chinese female warrior, was set to debut in North America on 27 March.

Disney’s rescheduling of Mulan came after the company announced it was closing Disneyland because of the outbreak. Disneyland Paris, where a park maintenance worker has tested positive for coronavirus, will also close this weekend. Disney’s four theme parks in Asia are already closed and will remain closed until at least the end of March.