Disney Channel stars address kids’ coronavirus concerns

Disney Channel premiered We’re All In This Together (#WAITT), a series of interstitial messages from the network’s favorite stars designed to offer reassurance and a sense of community during the global health crisis. The videos, aimed at kids between six to 14 will air on Disney Channel and Disney YouTube.

The series which premiered on 27 March features over 35 Disney Channel stars, who each filmed their message from their homes and around their neighborhoods, sharing how they stay positive, active and, with the help of parents and family members, navigate through this uncertain time.

The cast includes Raphael Alejandro (Bunk’d), Suzi Barrett (Just Roll With It), Paxton Booth (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home), Will Buie Jr. (Bunk’d), Kylie Cantrall (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Coco Christo (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Meg Donnelly (American Housewife, Zombies 2), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Scarlett Estevez (Bunk’d), Callan Farris (Gabby Duran & the Unsittables), Kaylin Hayman (Just Roll With It), Carla Jeffery (Zombies 2), Pearce Joza (Zombies 2), Sky Katz (Raven’s Home), Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2), Ava Kolker (Sydney to the Max), Dakota Lotus (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Mallory James Mahoney (Bunk’d), Milo Manheim (Zombies 2), Ariel Martin (Zombies 2, Disney Fam Jam), Miranda May (Bunk’d), Jason Maybaum (Raven’s Home), Ramon Reed (Just Roll With It), Ruth Righi (Sydney to the Max), Navia Robinson (Raven’s Home), Kylie Russell (Zombies 2), Olivia Sanabia (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Shelby Simmons (Bunk’d), Trevor Tordjman (Zombies 2, Disney Fam Jam), Albert Tsai (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Ruby Rose Turner (Coop & Cami Ask the World), Anneliese van der Pol (Raven’s Home), Tobie Windham (Just Roll With It), along with Izabela Rose, Siena Agudong, Elie Samouhi and Max Torina from the upcoming Disney Channel original movie Upside Down Magic.