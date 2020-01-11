With many brands celebrating 2020 as ‘Year of the Rat’, Disney has joined the trend. Disney is launching something special for its Mickey Mouse fans.
January’s collectible features a gold metallic hue and shiny fabric. The new 16-inch plush mouse comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by Disney and a collector’s box for displaying. T-shirts and popsockets are also a part of the collection and are just one of the many Prime-eligible pieces featured in the Disney store on Amazon, which is full of other fun finds covering everything from old-school Mickey toys to the latest Marvel and Stars Wars items.
Gucci’s ‘Year of the Mouse’ collection features Disney’s major star: Mickey Mouse. The collection includes variety of trendy clothing, outerwear, accessories, shoes and more. Whereas, Columbia’s new Disney collection includes intertrainer inteerchange jacket, graphic tees and hats. The line — which launched online and in-stores on 10 January features original character art that shows off Mickey’s need for adventure.