Disney celebrates ‘Year of the Mouse’ with new Mickey Mouse collection

With many brands celebrating 2020 as ‘Year of the Rat’, Disney has joined the trend. Disney is launching something special for its Mickey Mouse fans.

January’s collectible features a gold metallic hue and shiny fabric. The new 16-inch plush mouse comes with a certificate of authenticity issued by Disney and a collector’s box for displaying. T-shirts and popsockets are also a part of the collection and are just one of the many Prime-eligible pieces featured in the Disney store on Amazon, which is full of other fun finds covering everything from old-school Mickey toys to the latest Marvel and Stars Wars items.

Gucci’s ‘Year of the Mouse’ collection features Disney’s major star: Mickey Mouse. The collection includes variety of trendy clothing, outerwear, accessories, shoes and more. Whereas, Columbia’s new Disney collection includes intertrainer inteerchange jacket, graphic tees and hats. The line — which launched online and in-stores on 10 January features original character art that shows off Mickey’s need for adventure.