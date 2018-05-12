Disney brings season two of preschool animated series, ‘Sunny Bunnies’

Disney Channel and Disney Jr. will air the second season of animated preschool series Sunny Bunnies. The Belarus-produced series currently airs in more than 160 territories worldwide.

Developed by Digital Light Studios and distributed by Media I.M., Sunny Bunnies is aimed at three to six year olds and has captivated kids around the world.

The series revolves around five bouncing balls of light that can appear anywhere where there is a source of light, from sunshine to moonlight. In each episode, the cute fluffy creatures bring out fun in different location as they go on adventures. The first season of the 52 x 3.5 minute show launched on Disney Junior US last year, as well as on Disney’s CEEMA channels in all territories.

The series is picked up by Sky for its Sky Kids app in the UK and Ireland, while the show’s first two seasons launched on Viaplay earlier this month in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. EVT in Estonia, meanwhile, has signed a non-exclusive free-TV deal to roll out the series on ETV2′s kids block beginning in September.

In addition to this, Funrise, the designer, manufacturer and distributor of toys and games announced the debut of the Sunny Bunnies toy line at the American International Toy Fair in New York. The toys will be available at retail in USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand starting fall 2018. The range of innovative and interactive toys include light up and bounce plush, talking plush, super-sized huggable plush, and the bunny blast cannon play-set.