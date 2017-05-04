DishTV partners with Visiware International to launch ‘Cartoon Network Games’
4:45 pm 04/05/2017 By
AnimationXpress Team
DishTV, one of Asia’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) brands has strengthened their partnership with Visiware International, the leader in games for interactive television, to launch Cartoon Network games in partnership with Cartoon Network India.
Cartoon Network TV games, accessible on channel no. 967 within “PlayZone Active” on the DishTV platform, offers eight games branded under the much loved and immensely popular major cartoon characters amongst kids, who lead the Cartoon Network portfolio–Ben 10, Powerpuff Girls and Roll No. 21. A variety of games will be available under each of these characters to enhance the player’s experience and get them to engage closer with their favourite toons.
Elated with the promising tie-up, DishTV, CEO, Arun Kapoor said, “At DishTV, we have always believed in providing the best entertainment to our subscribers. Being India’s most trusted DTH brand, we ensure that our subscribers from all age groups get entertained. Keeping this in mind, we are glad to strengthen our partnership with Visiware International to launch a whole new set of Cartoon Network games on our platform. We are delighted with this launch, since this service will offer games with India’s favourite characters such as Ben 10, Powerpuff Girls, Roll No. 21
and more to mass audiences residing in smaller towns also. This strengthens our portfolio by penetrating not only the larger cities, but also the Tier II-Tier III cities and small towns.”
Visiware International, whose services have been deployed on 50 plus networks worldwide, has for the last 20 years, been developing games for satellite, cable, IPTV and fiber networks as well as connected TV sets and OTT boxes. It’s partnership with Cartoon Network will enable Visiware International to put out high quality, premium content that is all set to redefine the casual gaming on interactive television for pay TV operators. Cartoon Network IPs and its much loved characters bring in that extra fun and thrill to gaming, like never before.
France-based Visiware International also very recently partnered with DEN Networks to bring premium gaming service in India.
The games will be rotated on a monthly basis with one game being refreshed every month. What more, the player can resume playing at any level using the access code provided at the end of each level on a selection of games. The service is available from May 2017 to all Dish TV subscribers on Channel 967. This service will be available for free preview to all DishTV subscribers for one month post which the service will be charged Rs 40 (including taxes) per month.
Visiware International, COO, Frederic Fellague remarked, “We are delighted to partner with Cartoon Network India and DishTV for this product. We are strong believers in partnerships with TV channels and Pay-TV providers to create new kind of interactivity on Set Top Boxes. Our track record in that area is significant internationally and we hope to develop these in the near future.”