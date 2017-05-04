DishTV partners with Visiware International to launch ‘Cartoon Network Games’

DishTV, one of Asia’s largest direct-to-home (DTH) brands has strengthened their partnership with Visiware International, the leader in games for interactive television, to launch Cartoon Network games in partnership with Cartoon Network India.

Cartoon Network TV games, accessible on channel no. 967 within “PlayZone Active” on the DishTV platform, offers eight games branded under the much loved and immensely popular major cartoon characters amongst kids, who lead the Cartoon Network portfolio–Ben 10, Powerpuff Girls and Roll No. 21. A variety of games will be available under each of these characters to enhance the player’s experience and get them to engage closer with their favourite toons.

Elated with the promising tie-up, DishTV, CEO, Arun Kapoor said, "At DishTV, we have always believed in providing the best entertainment to our subscribers. Being India's most trusted DTH brand, we ensure that our subscribers from all age groups get entertained. Keeping this in mind, we are glad to strengthen our partnership with Visiware International to launch a whole new set of Cartoon Network games on our platform. We are delighted with this launch, since this service will offer games with India's favourite characters such as Ben 10, Powerpuff Girls, Roll No. 21 and more to mass audiences residing in smaller towns also. This strengthens our portfolio by penetrating not only the larger cities, but also the Tier II-Tier III cities and small towns."