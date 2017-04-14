Discovery Kids to broadcast ‘The ZhuZhus’ in Latin America and the Caribbean

Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, an international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content, has partnered with Discovery Kids to bring 26 hilarious episodes of its hit animated series, The ZhuZhus, to kids and families throughout Latin America and the Caribbean beginning this May. In addition, Nelvana has completed a broadcast extension deal with Discovery Kids for Backyardigans, ensuring that the CGI-animated series’ 80 episodes remain on-air in Latin America and the Caribbean.

“We are thrilled to work with a dynamic and world-class broadcast partner like Discovery Kids,” said Nelvana, president, Scott Dyer. “We are certain that viewers across Latin America and the Caribbean will be delighted by the uproarious adventures of The ZhuZhus, and the high-spirited adventures of the Backyardigans.”

The ZhuZhus is based on the hugely-popular ZhuZhu Pets toy line from St. Louis, Mo-based Cepia, the mastermind behind the irresistible and always-entertaining lifelike robotic hamsters that became a phenomenon when they were first introduced.

Under the new agreement, The ZhuZhus will soon be entertaining young viewers in Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

The ZhuZhus will also begin airing in the following Caribbean nations this spring: Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Netherland Antilles, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.