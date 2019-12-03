Discovery Kids’ School Contact Program ‘Little Singham Squad’ gets bigger in its second edition

Discovery Kids is all set to launch an even bigger edition of its successful and award-winning all India school outreach program called ‘Little Singham Squad’.

In its second edition, ‘Little Singham Squad’ will reach out and teach the importance of self-defense to more than three lakh students across 700+ schools in 13 cities across India including Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Mumbai, Pune, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Baroda.

Discovery head of Advertising Sales – South Asia Vikram Tanna said, “‘The Little Singham Squad’ generated huge traction on-ground last year. The effort is to educate children to learn the importance of self-defense, understand the basics of what to do in case of an emergency. It is a worthy cause delivered in a fun-way leveraging Little Singham. The advertisers too love the engagement that Little Singham Squad has been able to deliver. Our endeavor is to increase the scale and impact of the program with each passing edition.”

Inspired by successful Bollywood cop franchise, Singham, animated series, Little Singham is mentored by ace director Rohit Shetty, and is extremely popular amongst children. Little Singham, as the face of the school contact program, will guide and educate students to become self-aware and learn the best ways to protect themselves in case of an emergency. ITC Candyman Fantastik has come on-board as the Presenting Sponsor while Britannia Treat Croissant is the Powered by Sponsor and Tata Salt as the Special Partner of ‘Little Singham Squad’.

“Self-defense is an important art every kid must learn. Tata Salt has partnered with Discovery Kids for the ‘Little Singham Squad’ to help the kids understand the importance of internal self-defence of the body. For this it is very crucial that they consume adequately iodised salt which helps in their mental development. We believe this is a step towards building the health of kids that lay the foundation for health and development of the nation,” added Tata Chemicals head of Marketing Sagar Boke.

The School Contact Program which was first launched in 2018 has been much appreciated by the participating schools and has also been the recipient of several awards including the Gold Award winner of ‘Successful use of CSR activity’ at (ACEF) Asian Customer Engagement Forum 2018, the bronze award winner for ‘Effectiveness’ at (ACEF) Asian Customer Engagement Forum 2018 and ‘Best Experiential Marketing’ at ANN Awards in 2019.