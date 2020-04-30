Discovery Kids launches 100+ new episodes and eight fresh tele-movies of ‘Little Singham’ and ‘Fukrey Boyzzz’

Discovery Kids has pumped up its Summer plans to keep the younger audience engaged and entertained during lockdown. The kids broadcaster has announced to be launching more than 100+ new episodes and eight new telemovies of popular animated IPs – Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz.

The channel has been working closely with Reliance Animation, for Little Singham, and Paperboat Design Studios for Fukrey Boyzzz, with more than 600 artists, animators, writers, spread across eight states, working from home to ensure consistent premieres of fresh content for kids.

Between April to June, Discovery Kids is in the process of releasing eight new tele-movies including Kaal Ka Badla, the third franchise film for Little Singham V/s Super villain Kaal saga. The action will continue with Great Japan Adventure, where Little Singham will be participating in world wonder games while in Future Mein Satakli, Little Singham will travel to the future to save the day. In King Cobra Sabko Dasega the youngest super-cop faces his arch nemesis King Cobra.

Besides Little Singham, the channel has exciting plans for Fukrey Boyzzz as well. The Fukrey Boyzzz team will continue to spread laughter with their wild adventure Wild Wild Choocha. In June, Discovery Kids has also lined up the first mega movie adventure of the franchise with the title characters Hunny, Choocha, Lalli in Space Mein Fukrapanti where the trio will continue their shenanigans with aliens!

Commenting on the fresh slate of content, Discovery Kids head Uttam Pal Singh said, “We continue to invest, invent and innovate in our content strategy to engage with our young audiences. The loyalty that both Indian IPs – Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz – have been able to make among kids is heartwarming and we hope that in this difficult time, the fresh content line-up on Discovery Kids will spread joy to everyone. I am inspired with the complex team effort that we have been able to execute while working from home over the past four to five weeks. The passion and drive to serve our young audiences is what inspired all of us to work out innovative strategies to ensure that we were able to deliver quality programming that I am deeply thankful to the entire team.”

Discovery Kids has also launched a unique social media campaign titled #SuperheroesStayHome which aims to help children learn new skills and accomplish tasks by engaging them in a meaningful way. As a part of the same, Discovery Kids urges children to execute interesting do-it-yourself (DIY) challenges based on their favorite characters from Little Singham and Fukrey Boyzzz.

The new episodes and films are being showcased on Discovery Kids through the months of April, May and June to make the early summer vacation all the more happening while spending time at home with their families during the lockdown.