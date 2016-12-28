Pixar’s ‘Coco’ is set to take you on an enchanting musical journey

Pixar recently released the first trailer of their upcoming flick from the famed Cars franchise, Cars 3. While it was quite a surprise for the fans as the trailer of the third edition of Cars went dark, they still cannot wait for more information about the feature.

However, Pixar has another news for its fans that might make their 2017 merrier. The company just dropped the first look of their upcoming 2017 feature titled ‘Coco’. In the recent years Pixar has been releasing at least one movie a year except for 2014 and maybe they’re making up for it in 2017 by releasing two, Cars 3 and Coco.

The story is an original one created by the director Lee Unkrich himself, who took to twitter to reveal the first look of the film:

Excited to share the first still from Coco! Read more in @EW ‘s 2017 preview issue. #PixarCoco pic.twitter.com/yCRlOHAyyH — Lee Unkrich (@leeunkrich) December 25, 2016

Based on a screenplay by Adrian Molina, Coco tells the story of a young boy named Miguel, voiced by Anthony Gonzalez and his passion for music. He belongs to a family which has an immense distaste for music. According to the story, Miguel’s great grandmother was abandoned by his great grandfather who went on to pursue music and since then there has been a strict restriction on all things musical, let alone learning and playing an instrument.

In an attempt to imitate a legendary singer, Ernesto De La Cruz, he accidentally slips into the mythical place called ‘The Land of the Dead’. There he meets his long-dead relatives and makes up his mind to gain the blessings of his elders in order to pursue his dreams of playing music. But he must do so with haste, as the portal back home is ceasing quickly.

Apart from Anthony Gonzalez, the film also stars Benjamin Bratt as Ernesto de la Cruz, Gael Garcia Bernal as Hector (Miguel’s friend) and Renee Victor as Miguel’s grandmother (a.k.a. Abuelita).

With an Academy Award winning director (Toy Story 3) leading the project, we can surely expect ‘Coco’ to be an amazing movie as well.

The film is slated for a 22 November, 2017 release.