Digital Domain to bring DreamWorks Voltron Legenday Defender to PlayStation VR

Digital Domain, one of the largest and most innovative providers of visual effects and immersive experiences, and Universal Brand Development, today announced DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles, the first ever virtual reality adventure for Netflix original series DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender.

In DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles, viewers become a Paladin of Voltron and blast through time and space to save the Universe from dangerous alien threats in a fully immersive environment with interactive elements. Fans join forces with characters Lance, Hunk, Pidge, Keith, Shiro, Allura and Coran in a narrative where they fight back against the relentless threat of Zarkon by solving puzzles and conquering challenges.

“We are excited to collaborate with Digital Domain to create a deep ‘in-world’ experience that allows fans to step inside the world of DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender and create their own memorable adventure,” said Universal Brand Development executive vice president of games and digital platforms Chris Heatherly. “This interactive narrative experience allows us to creatively extend the series’ storylines, putting fans in the center of the action.”

The experience will be episodic, with the the first called Seeds of Corruption. To ensure the VR title is as close to the original TV series as possible, Digital Domain utilised the voice talents of the cartoons actors whilst enlisting the help of the showrunners who provided their writing expertise.

“We are big fans of the Voltron franchise and wanted to create an experience that would captivate existing fans and also introduce the story in a compelling way for new ones,” added Digital Domain director of creative development Wayne Kennedy. “With DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles, we are pioneering the next evolution of interactive storytelling in a fully-immersive setting.”

DreamWorks Voltron VR Chronicles will launch on 26 September 2017. The experience will be available for US $14.99 on PlayStation VR via the PlayStation Network, HTC Vive and Oculus Rift via the Steam entertainment platform and Oculus Rift via the Oculus online store.

The critically acclaimed series DreamWorks Voltron Legendary Defender reimagines one of the most popular fan-favorite shows of all time in a comedic action-packed show from executive producer Joaquim Dos Santos (The Legend of Korra, Avatar: The Last Airbender) and co-executive producer Lauren Montgomery (The Legend of Korra). Five unsuspecting teenagers, transported from Earth into the middle of a sprawling intergalactic war, become pilots for five robotic lions in the battle to protect the universe from evil. Only through the true power of teamwork can they unite to form the mighty warrior known as Voltron. Season four premieres on Netflix on 13 October 2017.