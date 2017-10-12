DHX Media and Amazon Prime Video strike largest deal for kids’ content

DHX Media has announced a large-volume content deal for 13 of its kids’ shows with Amazon Prime Video for its global subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) service. This agreement marks the largest between the two companies till date, covering more than 200 countries and territories, and 15 languages.

Under the deal, new titles will be added to the international streaming service, including Bob the Builder, Fireman Sam, Caillou, Johnny Test, Yo Gabba Gabba!, classic Inspector Gadget and In the Night Garden for launch, beginning this fall.

“Leading global SVOD services are forecast to collectively spend approximately US $19 billion on content through 2018,” said DHM Media CEO Dana Landry. “This far-reaching agreement announced today with Amazon Prime Video reinforces DHX Media’s position as a go-to provider of kids’, multi-language content to this robust market.”

Today’s announcement comes on the heels of previously announced agreements with Amazon Prime Video in the US for exclusive SVOD and AVOD rights to DHX Media original kids’ series Looped, as well as additional kids’ content deals in the UK, Germany and India.

“Great animation and stories resonate with kids regardless of language or location,” adds DHX Media senior director of sales (Germany, Switzerland, France, UK digital and multi-territory digital) Wiebke Hoefer.

In December 2016, Amazon Prime Video launched for customers in more than 200 countries and territories around the globe.