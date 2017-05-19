‘Destiny 2’ to arrive on PC through Blizzard’s dedicated platform

Possibly the biggest news coming along with Destiny 2 reveals was the fact that it would be available on Blizzard’s platform, Blizzard App. The app which was formerly known as Battle.net was recently renamed and hosts Blizzard’s famed titles World of Warcraft, Starcraft II, Diablo III, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone and its newest IP, Overwatch.

The developers of the game, Bungie, disclosed during the gameplay reveal event that the PC version of the game would be coming through Blizzard’s platform at some point after 8 September which is the slated release date for the game on PS4 and Xbox One.

Did you hear? Destiny 2 is coming to PC and will be available exclusively through @Blizzard_Ent‘s https://t.co/z0FREPEvYu! pic.twitter.com/BxxS3YemXK — Twitch (@Twitch) May 18, 2017

Speculations were that the game would come on Steam or an independent app from the developers, but Blizzard Entertainment, CEO, Mike Morhaim announced the move at the end of the presentation. The game was initially available over consoles and its move to PC should help the makers create an even stronger player-base, especially when it is releasing on the Blizzard platform alongside aforementioned famed IPs.

Bungie has a 10 year publishing deal with Activision and its IPs releasing over Blizzard platform is possibly because both Bungie and Blizzard are currently under the Activision banner.

Apart from that players were pleased to find the newly revamped clan system, which makes the process much more lucid. Crucible, the game’s competitive (ranked), multiplayer mode will now feature 4 vs 4 battles instead of 6 vs 6.

We will have to wait for further announcements.