‘Destiny 2’ to launch Guardian Games Event

Destiny 2 is launching a new limited-time event on 21 April, titled Guardian Games. The event is based on Destiny 2’s perspective on the Olympics, and it will run through 12 May. Guardian Games will put every group against each other to determine the best player of the lot

Destiny 2 is a free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter video game developed by Bungie. It was released for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6, 2017, followed by a Microsoft Windows version the following month



Guardian Games will entail a set of daily takes and challenges to complete. Completing each of these will earn Guardians a point for their class. The winning class will be added to the Tower for the rest of the year. The event will come with new metallic class items that will switch between bronze, silver, and gold based on a class’ standing. After Guardian Games comes to an end, the metallic appearance will be locked for the rest of the year.The event will also play host to a new Exotic heavy machine gun christened as the Heir Apparent. Along with these, other cosmetics, new ships, and Sparrows will be available at the Eververse store.