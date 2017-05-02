DEN Networks collaborates with France-based Visiware International to bring premium gaming service in India

DEN Networks, one of the largest cable TV service providers in India, has launched Playin’TV, a premium interactive gaming service that plans to usher in rich gaming experience for its subscribers.

The company has partnered with France-based Visiware International to offer these services. This is Visiware International’s first association with a CATV company in India.

Commenting on the launch of Playin’TV, DEN Networks, CEO, S.N. Sharma said, “We are excited to partner with Visiware International and launch Playin’ TV on our cable TV and broadband networks. Playin’ TV is an internationally-renowned interactive gaming channel and we always strive to provide world class entertainment to our customers.

DEN Networks had also collaborated with Indiagames last year to launch subscription-based services.

He further added, “The launch coincides with the arrival of Indian summers, a time when most people prefer indoor entertainment. Playin’ TV’s comprehensive suite of games ranging from board and card games to adventure and sports will provide the ideal indoor recreation to DEN subscribers across all ages. With DEN Networks’ 13 million plus subscriber base spread across 400+ cities, Visiware International is set to gain a massive entry into the Indian market while our subscribers will enjoy premium games of international repute.”

The company is offering these games to its cable TV subscribers for free until 31 May. Post that, it will provide membership subscription at a promotional price of Rs 35 per month till September 2017. The launch of Playin’TV on DEN Boomband, the company’s broadband service is to follow soon.

Visiware International, COO, Frederic Fellague said, “Visiware International being one of the pioneers and market leader is proud to partner with one of India’s largest cable distribution companies. We believe that gaming is one of the key to increase ARPU on cable. Partnering with DEN Networks will allow us to demonstrate in the future our capability to develop new forms of gaming interactions with the evolution of the set top box market.”

Exclusive to DEN Cable subscribers, Playin’TV is accessible 24/7 on Channel No. 444. Subscribers need no other accessories other than their set top box and remote control to start playing on the TV. Some of the popular genres of games that will be available to Playin’TV subscribers include adventure, board & cards, brain teasers, and sports. DEN will offer 6 games at the launch in May, with 1 new game added every month until September 2017. Post that, the games will be refreshed each month with favorite games staying on air for longer duration.