Deltin Group supports Goa to fight against COVID-19

The outbreak of coronavirus has taken its toll on the world. The disease is rapidly spreading and leaving its mark on one’s physical, mental and financial well-being. India has currently imposed lockdowns to lessen any human to human transmission and mitigate the impact of the virus. As the nation comes together to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, Deltin Group has donated Rs 5.10 million to Goa’s chief minister relief fund to pledge its support to the people of Goa in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking about the initiative Deltin Group chairman Jaydev Mody mentions, “We, at Deltin, have pledged our support in Goa’s fight against the coronavirus disease. These are challenging times for all and many remain vulnerable to the COVID-19. Deltin Group believes in creating awareness amongst the general public about the pandemic and providing humanitarian aid to the needy. We are all in this together and the need of the hour is to watch each other’s back. Also, I would personally like to thank everyone on the frontlines working to combat COVID-19.”

Additionally, Deltin group is also sourcing and procuring essential items like medications, medical devices, essential food products and other provisions for the people of Goa for tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.