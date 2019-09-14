‘Death Lap,’ a VR combat racing game coming soon on VR platforms

OZWE launches VR combat racing game Death Lap, where players can demonstrate the skilful art of racing. where the game deals with driving and shooting skills make the difference between life or death.

Players get ahead of their rivals through pickup bonuses to go faster or destroy their opponents and boosters to go more quickly for a short time. Around the clock challenge where drivers get speed bonuses or more energy when they perform stunts. Adding to the hilarious racing action is the use of the deadly supply of weapons, allowing racers to kill one another on the road to victory.

Single or multiplayer this game allows racers to fight each other on a variety of unique tracks. The drivers must destroy the maximum number of opponents while competing for the first place.

One of the main characters in the game is Nitro Saint Payne, the most wonderful, marvellous, and handsome host, a prodigious racer from the age of sixteen. He learned the skilful art of racing from his father, and he even broke the world’s land speed record, accelerating well over 850 mph. But, during what was to be his 500th win, he foolishly allowed his wife and daughter to ride in his racecar. On his last lap, he spun, and he crashed. The car rolled thirty-three times. He was the only survivor.

Filled with such rage, he devolved into madness, but he embraced the humour in it all. He turned to insanity for healing of his grief, and traded his legacy of honor and achievement for Maniacal Horror and Pure, Magnificent Entertainment, which developed into Death Lap — a way for him to “create” the next greatest racer, someone worthy for him to pass his title to, through any means necessary. The victor will inherit a mighty legacy!

Nitro Saint Payne is a fictional character inspired by a mix of famous supervillains — Arcade from Marvel Comics, a combination of an evil genius and a hitman; Mojo from Marvel Comics, a ruler, slave trader and host of a deadly show; Dan Killian in The Running Man science fiction novel written by Stephen King; Joker, the criminal mastermind and archenemy of the superhero Batman; and last but not least, Cruella de Vil, the main antagonist of The Hundred and One Dalmatians, a pop-culture type epitomizing a person who is very, very mean, and has an enormous ego.

Overview

Genres: Arcade, Racing, Shooter

Platform:Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform

Mode: single-player and multiplayer

View: first-person & third-person view

Death Lap is a VR Combat Racing Game that breaks all the traditional rules of the road. Unlimited hours of wilderness challenges and rewarding experiences where racers fight for more than their life in its brutal tracks of no rules, no fear.

Racers experience the danger and beauty of racing at the limit in five devious tracks, navigate through dozens of obstacles, chase other players through crazy jumps, surprising tunnels and enjoy unknown velocities.

Key Features

Fast driving. Master your steed in first or third-person view. Use it to its best capacities, drift and jump over the minefield as quick as you can.

Battle for survival. Use the deadly supply of weapons, manoeuvre undetected into the hostile run, execute combat tactics for attack or defence, and enjoy a good shot of adrenaline.

Choose your car. Select your favourite vehicle to brave the peril of the show. Each car has a unique personality with its own set of weapons and abilities.

Ruthless tracks. Enjoy various races environments as wild and bloody as beautiful. Take advantage of its secret paths and obstacles.

Cunning strategies . Use your car and environment wisely. Get the bonuses scattered around and use them smartly.

Single or multiplayer. Play against the AI or real players to test your might and speed. Maybe you’ll be strong enough to get on the pantheon of greatest players.

Vehicles and Weapons

Players can choose from five different cars to match their playstyle. Racers continuously put their lives on the line. Each of them possesses a long-range weapon (LRW), a close-range weapon (CRW) and a special power. The LRW allows players to hit their enemies at long distances or activate traps. And the CRW triggers automatically when an enemy is at a range.