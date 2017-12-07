Deadpool surprises Brazil fans with free tattoos at the upcoming Sao Paolo Comic Con!

Deadpool can’t stay away from the limelight for long, can he? For, the eccentric, masked crusador is back with another piece of promotional montage replete with his traditional slapstick humour.

This time, he’d be sending some “moderately-trained tattoo artists” to the upcoming Sao Paolo Comic Con in Brazil, handing all the visiting fans a chance to get their favourite hero inked on their body.

And that’s not all, Deadpool also displays the four different kinds of tattoos that one can choose from, before hitting the parlor.

Brazilians, ahoy!

With barely six months before Wade Wilson brings back his eccentricity and hysteria to the big-screen, it’s promotions galore at Fox, who are leaving no stone unturned in the process. Just a few weeks after flashing a new teaser of the upcoming movie, the new clip is latest in the line of the conveyor belt that has dished out numerous Deadpool clips, and will plenty more, till it hits the screens.

Based on Marvel Comics and distributed by Twentieth Century Fox, Deadpool 2 is set to wreak havoc in cinemas from 1 June 2018 onwards.